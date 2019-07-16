Guinea Football Federation has sacked their head coach Paul Put, 61, alongside his entire staff.

The development comes days after their elimination from 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Christened “Syli Nationale”, Guinea suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Algeria in the round of 16 contest.

The Guinea Football Federation (FGF) has decided to amicably terminate the contract of Paul Put. Flashguinee.info

Guinea Federation boss Antonio Souare discussed with the coach on Monday to sort out his future after several players reportedly called for his departure.

They blamed the Belgian for the pay dispute that rocked the team’s camp at Radisson Blu Hotel – Heliopolis in Cairo.

There also had been several public rows between Put and the federation after the elimination from Nations Cup.

Put was appointed as Syli Nationale coach in March replacing Kanfory Sylla who was sacked following the failure of Guinea’s home-based team at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco in January.

The former Burkina Faso, Gambia and Kenya coach was tasked to qualify the Syli National for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, a fate that he easily achieved.

Guinea reached last 16 of the AFCON as one of best third-place team in the group stage campaign.

Guinea opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the eventual group winners Madagascar.

They lost their second game 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria before overcoming Burundi 2-0 in their final group game.

Other coaches who have lost their jobs after AFCON 2019 include Emmanuel Amuneke (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda), Javier Onaindia Aguirre (Egypt) with latest reports indicating that Clarence Seedorf has left the Cameroon job as well.