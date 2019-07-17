41st CAF Ordinary General Assembly:

At Aida Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel – Zamalek, Egypt

*Starting time: 9 AM

There is anxiety as the 41st ordinary assembly for the Confederation of African Football Association (CAF) will be held in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday, 18th July 2019.

For starters, delegates from all the 54 CAF Member countries will converge at Aida ballroom in Cairo Marriot Hotel, Zamalek for the asssembly where the election of the CAF Executive Committee members will be a key item on the agenda.

Out of the six positions on the Executive body, three of them have the candidates unopposed and the other three will be up for polls.

The East and Central Zone, Northern and Southern Zones have candidates vying for the slots.

Unopposed:

The other three candidates from the Western Zone A, Western Zone B and Central Zone are virtually un-opposed.

Senegal’s Augustin Senghor is for the Western Zone A, Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso) is for Western Zone B and Central Africa Republic’s Patrice Edouard Ngaissona for Central zone.

Tight Race:



Uganda’s FA boss Moses Hassim Magogo, a co-opted CAF Executive committee is up for the East and Central zone place with former Tanzania Football Football and CECAFA President and incumbent Leodegar Tenga in a two man race.

The East and Central zone is constituted of Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Magogo is favourite having served on the CAF Executive since the Ahmad Ahmad reign started and has been key back at his native Uganda for awesome developmental ideas, re-energizing the football grassroots programmes for the youth, women, domestic league and national teams, Uganda Cranes and U-17.

Tenga, on the other hand, will never be a walk in the park on any day. He has since it and is the incumbent on the same position.

Libya’s FA president, Libya’s Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani is in contention for the Northern Zone slot that also has another candidate – Amar Bahloul from Algeria.

The Northern Zone has five countries – Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Abdulhakim has a rich and animated career having been a former international referee for more than 10 years, head of referees committee and currently President of Libya Football Federation as well as a member of CAF Technical committee.

Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles), Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe), Andrew Ndanga Kamanga (Zambia), Adam Mthetwa (Eswatini) and Mauritius’ Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha are all in the running for the competitive Southern Zone.

The Southern zone has 14 member states – Angola, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The CAF President Ahmad Ahmad will be expected to address the media thereafter at a special press conference, at Eugenie Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel later in the day.

The closing agenda will be the eagerly awaited draws for the AFCON 2021 tournament which will be hosted in Cameroon.