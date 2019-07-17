Senegalese Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura will steer the seat of Confederation of African Football for the next six months effective 1st August 2019.

This followed her approval by the CAF Executive Committee at Mariott Hotel – Zamalek in Egypt on Wednesday, 17th July 2019.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Secretary General will lead the reforms of the administration for the continent’s football governing body.

This was a proposal from the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

The former UN diplomat will not take charge of the day-to-day administration of CAF but will work to reform the structures of the governing body by working side by side with the General Secretary Mouad Hajji.

The CAF executive committee took a decision on Wednesday in Cairo to cede the reforms of the organisation to FIFA to ensure ‘a strong, independent and transparent process ‘with 99.9% of members approving the decision.

Samoura is expected to lead a FIFA team that will conduct ‘a root-and-branch review of governance of the confederation, oversee operational management of the organization, and recommend where needed a series of reform efforts. This will be done in order to put CAF itself on a modern and sound footing, improve its image and reputation and thus ensure that CAF is better equipped to face future challenges and to grasp future opportunities.’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was part of the meeting.

“I think in the UK there are different points of view. This is democracy. We must take all views on board and at the end of the day the result will decide whether it was right or wrong,” Infantino said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The move was put forward by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad,59, who is being investigated by FIFA’s ethics committee after allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct, insisting he is keen on an independent reform process to overhaul the system.

Last month, Ahmad was arrested by French authorities and later released without charge and has dismissed all allegations against him as “false”.

The 2019 AFCON tournament concludes on Friday, 19th July 2019 when Senegal battles Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium.