Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has on Wednesday, 17th July 2019 agreed to play the finals of the CAF Champions league and Confederation cup on a single leg at a neutral ground.

The decision was passed by the continental body’s supreme organ – the executive committee at Mariott Hotel in Zamalek, Egypt.

CAF boss, Ahmad Ahmad posted via his official twitter handle;

“Huge decision that CAF Execom took today: The CAF Champions Leagueand Confederation cup will now be played on a single game”

This followed the controversy that marred the 2019 CAF Champions league final between Casablanca of Morocco and Tunisia’s Esperance.

CAF had to review the two legged tie following the abandonment of the game in the 55th minute when Casablanca refused to continue following their disallowed goal for off-side by Gambian referee Papa Bakary Gassama.

The VAR system could be used for that very game since the company in charge of providing the service cited challenges to install the equipment.