Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the increase in the number of teams that will take part in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday during the 41st CAF Congress in Cairo, Egypt.

The new move will see the coveted Women’s championship expand from eight to twelve nations.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad also confirmed the change on his official Twitter account.

“With CAF exco, we took a great decision today: Feminine’s AFCON will now engage 12 teams! They were only 8 until now.”

Since it’s inception in 1991, the tournament that serves as a qualifying stage for African teams to the FIFA Women’s World Cup has had eight teams.

On 6 August 2015, the CAF Executive Committee decided to change the name of the tournament from the African Women’s Championship to the Africa Women Cup of Nations, similar to the men’s version, Africa Cup of Nations.

In the same year, Total came on board as sponsors securing an eight-year sponsorship package from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to support 10 of its principal competitions.

Nigeria has been the most successful team winning eleven titles including the last one in 2018.

The expansion comes at a time when the Democratic Republic of Congo who were supposed to host next year’s edition pulled out due to financial constraints.