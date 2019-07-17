Like reported a couple of days ago by Kawowo Sports, Uganda Prisons run football club Maroons FC officially unveiled Douglas Bamweyana as head coach.

This followed the agreement of terms between the two concerned parties at play.

Bamweyana was officially welcomed to the club by the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija in the Prisons sports offices, well decorated by an avalanche of trophies.

Byabashaija was flanked by the club chairman Moses Kakungulu and Sarah Abalo, a member in the marketing hierarchy of the two time Uganda Premier League winners in 1968 and 1969.

Maroons FC Media Douglas Bamweyana being handled the Maroons jersey by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Johnson Byabasaija

A CAF “A” licenced coach, Bamweyana takes over the slot that has been occupied by Robert Ssekweyama, who completed the season after George “Best” Nsiimbe stepped aside.

Bamweyana has been jobless since his previous job at Sports Club Villa suffered hitches towards the end of the season.

He has previously worked at Makerere University, Proline and Express.

Maroons FC Media L-R: Moses Kakungulu, Douglas Bamweyana and Johnson Byabasaija

The nitty gritty of the deal Bamweyana signed at Maroons remains undisclosed at large.

His primary task at hand is to assemble a competitive side as the 2019/2020 season comes knocking.

Maroons was founded in 1965, and by far, remains the oldest club in the league.

They host their home games at the lake side Prisons Stadium in the suburbs of Kampala City.