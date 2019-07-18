ROAD TO AFCON 2021:

Preliminary Round:

Liberia Vs Chad – Winner will remain in A4

South Sudan Vs Seychelles – Winner will remain in B4

Mauritius Vs Sao Tome e Principe – Winner will remain in C4

Djibouti Vs The Gambia – Winner will remain in D4

Uganda Cranes has been drawn in Group B in the run for the qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

The other countries in the group are Burkina Faso, Malawi and the preliminary round winner between South Sudan and Seychelles.

This was confirmed at the draws held at Mariott Hotel in Zamalek, Cairo Egypt on Thursday evening.

African legends Nkwankwo Kanu (Nigeria), Kalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Mohamud El Khaleb (Egypt) and Rabah “Mustapha” Madjer (Algeria) graced the draws also attended by the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Ghana Black Stars legend Anthony Baffoe was the master of ceremonies (MC).

There are four matches that kick off from the preliminary round and the respective winners will be placed in groups A to D.

2019 AFCON hosts Egypt are in Group G and will face Kenya, Togo, and the Comoros Islands.

2019 AFCON finalists Senegal are placed in group I alongside Congo, Guinea Bissau, and Eswatini.

The other finalists Algeria are placed in group H with the 2002 AFCON winners Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

The best two countries per group will qualify for the final tournament which will be hosted in Cameroon come the year, 2021.

The dates of the qualifiers will be confirmed by Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the due course.

Full Groups