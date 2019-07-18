AFCON Cameroon 2021 Qualification Draws:

Thursday, 18th July 2019 – Aida Ballroom, Cairo – Marriott Hotel, Zamalek (6 PM)

Uganda Cranes will know their opponents in the road to the AFCON 2021 struggle on Thursday evening.

This will be after the draws for the forthcoming qualification will be held at Marriott Hotel in Zamalek, Egypt during the 32nd CAF General Assembly.

Pot 1:

12 countries are seeded in pot 1. Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, DR Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory coast, and Algeria.

Pot 2:

In pot 2; there are countries as; Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya and Libya.

Pot 3:

The countries in pot three are; Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan and Tanzania.

Pot 4:

Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros and Ethiopia are the seeded teams in pot 4.

Pot 5:

The last pot has Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles and Djibouti.

How the draw will be conducted:

There will be 12 groups of four teams each ( Group A to L).

The first two teams in each group at the end of the qualifying round, will make it for the final tournament that will be hosted in 2021 by Cameroon.

Cameroon will be hosting the competition in 2021, for the first time since 1972 (49 years).

The last time Cameroon hosting the competition, only eight teams were participating.

Starting with the 2019 tournament in Egypt, 24 countries took part and so will be in Cameroon.