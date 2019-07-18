Either Aliou Cisse or Djamel Belmadi will join the distinguished list of African coaches who have won the Africa Cup of Nations.

The two will contest the 2019 final on Friday July 19 at the Cairo International stadium with Cisse eager to win Senegal their first ever Afcon title while Belmadi will seek to walk into the footsteps of compatriot Abdelhamid Kermali who won it with the Desert Foxes in 1990.

The distinguished list has eleven coaches with Ghana’s Charles Gyamfi and Egypt’s Hassan Shehata the most legendary with three titles to their names.

Gyamfi was at the helm during the most lucrative time for the Black Stars winning the title in 1963, 1965 and 1982.

Shehata rumoured to be close to a return to managing the Pharaohs after a disappointing show this year won the title in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Egypt’s Mourad Fahmy won the first title in 1959 while Stephen Keshi is the latest African coach to lift the title with the Super Eagles in 2013.

Meanwhile, this will be the fifth time in the history of the competition that the final is contested by two African coaches.

The previous four times happened in 1962; Yidnekatchew Tessema (Ethiopia) vs the duo of Mohamed El Guindy and Hanafy Bastan (Egypt), 1965 (Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) against Mokhtar Ben Nacef (Tunisia), 1978 Fred Ousam-Duodu (Ghana) vs Peter Okee (Uganda) and most recently in 1998 when Mahmoud El Gohary (Egypt) faced off against Jomo Sono (South Africa).

List of local coaches to win AFCON titles:

Mourad Fahmy (Egypt – 1959) Yidnekatchew Tessema (Ethiopia – 1962) Charles Gyamfi (Ghana – 1963, 1965 and 1982) Adolphe Bibanzoulo (Congo – 1972) Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana – 1978) Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria – 1990) Yeo Martial (Cote d’Ivoire – 1992) Clive Barker (South Africa – 1996) Mahmoud El Gohary (Egypt – 1998) Hassan Shehata (Egypt – 2006, 2008 and 2010) Stephen Keshi (Nigeria – 2013)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal) or Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) – 2019?