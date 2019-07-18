Tonny Mawejje has officially re-united with Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson at Kuwait side Al-Arabi SC.

Hallgrímsson who was the head coach of the Iceland national team at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia was Mawejje’s tactician at IBV Vestmannaeyjar where the midfielder made over 106 appearances between 2009 and 2013.

The highly rated tactician is a big admirer of the Ugandan midfield gem who was unveiled at the club on Thursday as he joined from Albania’s KF Tirana.

Mawejje has also previously played for Masaka LC, KCCA, URA and Police FC in Uganda.

“This is my new home Al-arabi SC,” Mawejje tweeted and confirmed he is ready for the new challenge.

“New challenge and absolutely prepared; wish me luck, your prayers count

His new club also confirmed that all requirements have been met and welcomed Mawejje.

📰 خبر



العربي ينهي كافة الاجراءات الإدارية الخاصة بالتعاقد مع اللاعب الدولي الاوغندي توني ماويجي واللاعب الدولي الليبي السنوسي الهادي pic.twitter.com/rfB5a7amrH — النادي العربي الرياضي (@Alarabi_SC) July 17, 2019

Mawejje has over 65 caps with the Uganda Cranes and was part of the team that featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.