Friday July 19, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo K.O 9pm (10pm EAT)

After 51 matches in Egypt, we will be getting down to the nitty gritty of the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday when Senegal take on Algeria in the final.

The match at the Cairo’s 75,000-capacity Cairo International stadium kicks off at 9pm local time (10pm EAT) on July 19.

While Senegal are hunting for their first Afcon title, Algeria are looking to win their second title since the one they won in 1990 when they beat Nigeria on home soil.

The two teams faced off in the group stages with the Desert Foxes edging the group C tie 1-0 at the 30 June stadium.

Teams News

Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended for the game after accumulating two yellow cards and will most likely be replaced by Salif Sane to partner skipper Cheikh Kouyate at the heart of defence.

Algeria will also miss the services of striker Baghdad Bounedjah who got a booking in the 2-1 win over Nigeria to accumulate bookings.

Aliou Cisse (Senegal coach)

“17 years is a very long time since we were last in the final, most of my players were very young then. We suffered a lot since then and this generation now wants to achieve more. The game is going to be tough but we want to make our people happy. “It’s football and the defeat against Algeria in the group stage is past now. We respect them much but we have to say our word loud. It’s the final so it’s complicated, but simply we just want to win.

Djamel Belmadi (Coach, Algeria)

We will prepare for that match as we did for the previous ones. We are focused and I rely on my players’ motivation and enthusiasm. We are preparing in the best conditions and we are playing this match just to win. The group stage game is totally different, this is a decisive match. Both teams are on another psychological level. We are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose, they are the favorites. We are not tired, but 100% ready.

Key Players

Sadio Mane is arguably the go to man for the Lions of Teranga but in Henri Saivet, Kreppin Diatta and Papa Aliou Ndiaye as well as the skipper Kouyate will be important.

For Algeria, Riyadh Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli and the ever green Adlane Guedioura will be the key players.

Road to the Finals

Senegal lost just once in the group, ironically to Algeria (0-1) but they beat Tanzania (2-0) and Kenya (3-0) to reach the last 16.

In the knock out stages, they beat Uganda, Benin and Tunisia 1-0 to reach the finals.

Algeria won all their group matches against Kenya (2-0), Senegal (1-0) and Tanzania (3-0).

In the round of 16, they beat Guinea 3-0 in the last 16 and the Ivory Coast on penalties in the quarters before edging Nigeria 2-1 in the semis.