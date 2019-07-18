“It has been my dream from 20 years ago that one day I would be a CAF Executive Committee member. I am so happy that I have achieved it now…”

These were the opening remarks from the newly elected Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Executive Committee member Moses Magogo at Aida Ballroom Hall in Mariott Hotel, Zamalek in Cairo Egypt.

Magogo, the president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was voted to serve on the holy grail committee of African football on Thursday, 18th July 2019.

He tallied 33 votes to Leodegar Tenga’s 19 in a vote by 53 out of the 54 CAF members during the 32nd CAF Ordinary Assembly, also graced by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

On Tunisia skipped the assembly for unclear reasons.

FUFA’s first vice president Justus Mugisha cast the voted on behalf on Uganda.

“It is a big honour to be voted on the CAF Executive and I thank my Executive Committee at FUFA, delegates, the team that has campaigning for me. This is not a personal victory alone but a victory for us all. As young leaders on the African continent, we need to come up with the best ideas to help elevate Africa like the other confederations,” Magogo attested.

For the past years, Magogo has been a co-opted CAF Executive Committee member but had no voting powers.

“I thank the Almighty Allah. I thank those who voted for me and those who did not. I thank the other African countries that voted for me. In a special way, I thank my people from Uganda, the football family. We shall continue to work as a unit,” he added in sheer excitement.

Other results:

Libya’s Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani beat Amar Bahloul from Algeria 29-21 to take the Northern Zone seat.

For the Southern Zone slot, Mauritius’ Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha beat four other candidates in a one-sided poll.

Sobha tallied 38 votes, Kamanga had 10 and Adam Mthetwa from Eswatini had only two votes

Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles) and Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe) one vote apiece.

Un-opposed:

Three candidates from the Western Zone A, Western Zone B, and Central Zone were un-opposed.

Senegal’s Augustin Senghor (Western Zone A), Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso) for Western Zone B and Central Africa Republic’s Patrice Edouard Ngaissona for Central zone.

At the same congress, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad made stunning remarks to personalities he thinks are letting down the interests of Africa as a confederation.

“We are lagging behind all confederations. I will not name names of those who have frustrated us. I turned to FIFA for counseling reasons. We know what happened to FIFA sometime ago that problems until Gianni Infantino emerged and had turned around FIFA,” Ahmad, who hails from Madagascar fumed.

Meanwhile, the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad will be expected to address the media during a special press conference, at Eugenie Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel.