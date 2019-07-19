Rwanda’s premier league side AS Kigali Football Club communicated the release of 12 players.

Striker Frank “Machette” Kalanda is among the players deemed as surplus to requirements at the city of Kigali funded club.

The other 11 include; Fred Muhozi, Djumaine Ntate, Kevin Ishimwe, Djuma Bizimana, Frank Kalanda, Alphonse Nizeyimana, Moses Kanamugire, Jean Claude Ndarusanze, Emmanuel Ngama, Fabrice Nininahazwe, Fuadi Ndayisenga and Rodrigue Murengezi,.

Inyarwanda Frank Kalanda (middle) celebrates with AS Kigali teammates

The forward had joined AS Kigali in 2017 after a spell at Soana FC (now Tooro United) on a three year deal but his contract was terminated with a season left.

Despite having been an influential figure in AS Kigali’s third Peace Cup victory, Kalanda and others were not considered for the next season where the club will play continental football (CAF Confederation Cup).

He has previously played at Express and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Clubs.

The other Ugandan at AS Kigali, goalkeeper Shamiru “Blessed” Batte stays at the club.

AS Kigali’s strange decision comes at a time record Rwanda league winners APR also released another Ugandan player Dennis Rukundo and 15 others.

Rukundo’s contract with the army side had expired and it was not considered for renewal.

Other released players at APR were; Moustafa Nsengiyumva, Amran Nshimiyimana, Ramadhani Niragira, Savio Dominique Nshuti, Maxime Sekamana, Jean Claude Iranzi, goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi, Mirafa Nzeyimana, Michel Rusheshangoga, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, Steven Ntaribi and Evode Ntwari.