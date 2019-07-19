Nigeria Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel, 32, retired from international football career after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This is the second time that the midfielder is calling it quits after an enterprising career.

Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 during the third place play off at the Al Salam Stadium to take bronze medals.

At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the national team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my country. The 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for national team with Super Eagles. John Obi Mikel

Courtesy Photo Nigeria Captain John Mikel Obi celebrates

Obi won 89 caps and scored six goals between 2005 and 2019 for the Super Eagles during which he won a winners’ medal at the 2013 Africa Cup in South Africa.

He also clinched a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil as one of the over-aged players.

He was absent in the qualifying tournament for this year’s Africa Cup in Egypt soon after the 2018 World Cup, but returned for the tournament proper, where he featured in two matches before he was sidelined by a knee injury.

He signed for Turkish club Trabzonspor as a free agent after he failed to win promotion to the Premier League with English Championship outfit Middlesbrough during the past season.