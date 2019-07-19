Ugandan footballer Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte is grateful for the time at Zambia top tier club Red Arrows Football Club.

For the past one and half years, Ssekamatte has been featuring at the

Zambia sponsored Zambia Air Force club.

The winger who was at previously at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club admits that the experience and life in Zambia is a stepping stone to achieve big in life.

Courtesy Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte

Life in Zambia has not been bad for a year and half now. Everyone at the club welcomed me well. I know this is a great opportunity so that I make it to the best leagues in world especially in South Africa and Middle East since these leagues are largely exposed and well followed. Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte, Red Arrows FC player

Courtesy Ssekamatte in action at Red Arrows

The winger has managed three and six assists in as many goals scored.

He hints on the quick acclimatization process in Zambia as key attributes to his good performances with good weather and food.

The weather in Zambia is more or less like that in Uganda. Also, the food was not strange. This partially also helped me to settle in well. Currently, the weather is too cold and later in the year in from September to December temperatures will be expected to be very hot (over 35 degrees). This friendly weather also helped me. Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte

Of late, Ssekamatte was in Uganda as scored a hat-trick for his clan Kkobe in the victory against Butiko during the 2019 Bika Bya Baganda Football tourney.

Kkobe also won the first leg against Nsenene.

Other Ugandans who play in the Zambia Premier League include Fahad Azizi Bayo (Buildcon), Geofrey Sserunkuma (Napsa Stars), goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers) and defender Isaac Mutanga who recently signed a one year deal at Mufulira Wanderers Football Club.