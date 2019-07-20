The tourist Red Sea City of Hurghada in the Egyptian Sekalla district will host the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony for the year 2019.

This was confirmed by the continent’s governing body.

The CAF Awards is an annual ritual meant to honor footballers and officials who have excelled in various departments of the game, as well as making meaningful contributions to its development throughout the continent.

Egypt Tourism The eye catching Hurghada Coastal beach on the Red Sea in Egypt

The awards date as far back as 1992 when the best African Footballer of the Year was recognized, has expanded to other categories with the inclusion of women footballers for their enormous contribution to the game.

Liverpool Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah won the African player of the year awards in the last two years and it is expected that he will be shortlisted for this year again.

Newly crowned AFCON 2019 winner Riyad Karim Mahrez is highly tipped to topple Salah.

Mahrez also had a stellar season with Manchester City. Other potential candidates include Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Algerian, Ismael Bennacer, who was the most valuable player at AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

The ceremony is set to be in January 2019.