2019 CECAFA Kagame CUP:

Final: KCCA (Uganda) Vs Azam (Tanzania) – 6 PM

Third place: Green Eagles (Zambia) Vs AS Maniema (DR Congo) – 3 PM

*Both Matches at Kigali Regional Stadium, Nyamirambo

Vastly experienced Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Ugandan Referee Ali Sabilla Chelegat will handle the third place play-off at the 2019 Central and East Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Kagame cup on Sunday afternoon.

Zambia’s Green Eagles will face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side AS Maniema in the eagerly third place match at the Stade De Kigali in Nyamirambo.

Uganda’s Sabilla, a proven FIFA Referee over the years is the center referee for this contest.

This will be Sabilla’s third game at the championship having previously handled Green Eagles and the APR game.

He was also in charge of the APR and Heegan (Somalia) encounter in the group stages.

Somalian Bashir Suleiman is the first assistant referee and Mohammed Nourdi Abdi will be the second assistant.

The fourth official is Diraneh Gueidi from Djibouti.

Meanwhile, the final will be between Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Tanzania’s Azam Football Club.

Newly elected CAF Executive Committee member and FUFA President Moses Magogo pledged $1000 per player in case KCCA wins the finale.

Third place play-off match referees:

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat (Uganda)

Assistant Referee 1: Bashir Suleiman Bashir (Somalia)

Assistant Referee 2: Nourdi Abdi Mohammed (Somalia)