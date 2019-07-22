CAF Champions League (Preliminary Rounds):

Round One:

1st Leg (9th – 11th July 2019): African Stars (Namibia) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

2nd Leg (23rd – 25th July 2019): KCCA (Uganda) Vs African Stars (Namibia)

Uganda Premier League reigning champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club will take on African Stars FC from Namibia in the first of the two preliminary rounds.

Fresh from winning the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup, KCCA will visit Windhoek to play the African Stars in the first leg from 9th to 11th July 2019.

The return leg is ear marked for 23rd to 25th July 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The winner of this first round encounter will qualify for the subsequent round.

KCCA or African Stars will face the successful club between Matlama from Lesotho and Angola’s Atletico Petroleos De Luanda.

Other battles:

In some of the other eagerly awaited round one games, Kenya’s Gor Mahia will face Burundi’s champions Aigle Noir.

El Nasr from Libya will face AS Tempete MOCAF, Sudan’s Al Merrikh (home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal) will play Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

AS Vita (DR Congo) takes on USM De Loum from Cameroon, Rayon Sports (Rwanda) plays Hilal from Sudan.

George Abege’s Asante Kotoko (Ghana) will face Nigeria’s Kano Pillars and Young Africans from Tanzania will play Botswana’s Township Rollers in a repeat of last year’s fixture.

Meanwhile Dennis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns visit Congo’s AS Otoho d’Oyo first.

Milutin “Micho” Sredjovic’s Orlando Pirates will entertain Green Eagles from Zambia.