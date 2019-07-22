Outgoing CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas Musonye believes he leaves the council in very good hands.

The long serving administrator who will officially quit in June next year revealed this while in Kigali, Rwanda where the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup was held.

“I leave Cecafa in good hands and request those who will take over to continue organising tournaments and showcasing talent,” Musonye told Daily Nation.

The former Nation Media journalist who joined Cecafa in 1998 however called for more input to improve the standards of the game in the region.

“Despite the hard work, football standards in this region are among the lowest and we witnessed this during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt,” he elaborated before urging all nations to honour challenge Cup in December.

We have club tournaments and the Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda in December and I am urging national teams to register and participate.

The outspoken Musonye also revealed that he never looked for the Cecafa job and explained how he landed the role that he has held for the past 20 plus years.

“I did not look for the Cecafa job,” he explained. “Rather, in 1998, Cecafa rallied to vote for Lennart Johannsen as Fifa president rather than Sepp Blatter who was Africa’s ‘candidate,’ he added.

“This resulted in Caf disbanding Cecafa and banning then president Tesfaye Gebre Yunus and Kenyan Sammy Obingo who was secretary general for life from all football activities. Addo asked me to hold brief, but after a few months, I was confirmed for the job.

Analysis

CECAFA used to organise several tournaments; Kagame Cup, Senior Challenge Cup and youth tournaments but that no longer happens.

And on several occasions, both club and national championships have not been hosted due to failure to get a host nation which wasn’t the case before.

Big and historic clubs like Simba, Yanga, Al Merriekh, and Al Hilal. Coffee, St. George etc have of recent shunned the tournament and Musonye instead of finding out why, he opts to invite other teams to take up their places.

Take a look at the recently concluded Kagame Cup tournament where we had more than 50% clubs participating on invites.

There have been sponsors coming on board with Tusker, Azam TV, SuperSport etc among others but the prize money for all tourney has remained constant for the past two decades.

Not even the coming of TV or the FIFA money has increased club revenues for taking part in the competition.

A new breed of leaders have a big job to do to revive the glory of the competitions and improve the image of the council as well.