Airtel Masaza Cup 2019 (Sunday, 21st July Results)

Buddu 0-2 Mawokota

Bugerere 2-1 Ssese

Mawogola 3-0 Kooki

Busujju 1-2 Kyaggwe

Butambala 2-1 Kabula

Busiro 1-0 Buluuli

Kyadondo 1-1 Buwekula

It was a rude welcome for Buddu’s newly appointed head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala as they suffered a 2-0 “home” loss to Mawokota at the Mandela National Stadium on Sunday.

Ibrahim Sembatya and Sazil Nkonge netted the goals for Mawokota.

This was for Kabonge’s first game since he replaced Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is busy with the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the CHAN 2021 round one double legged qualifier against Somalia.

Buddu was forced to host that match on a neutral venue after their fans were cited in acts of violence.

In the other matches played, Bugerere piped Islanders 2-1 with Francis Mukasa and Swaibu Ndugwa on target for Bugerere.

Mawogola humbled 3-0 Kooki in Ssembabule. Henry Kimera, Jimmy Ssenabulya, and Shafik Mukiibi scored for Mawogola on home turf.

Kyaggwe’s fairytale run continued with routine victory, winning away 2-1 over Busujju.

Benard Kateregga and Lazarus Esele were on target for the visitors.

Ibrahim Kasinde got the consolation for Busujju.

This win granted Kyaggwe a slot to the treasured quarter finals.

In Bulo at the Kibibi S.S play-ground, Butambala smiled 2-1 over visiting Kabula

Emmanuel Jowangi and Bruce Kalibala scored for Butambala.

Theodor Makubuya was on target for Kabula.

Gangly striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogweti scored the solitary goal as star studded Busiro edged visiting Buluuli at the Ssentema play-ground.

Two games ended in one all stalemates. Kyadondo was held at home by visiting Buwekula and Ssingo with Gomba played to a one all draw as well.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa scored for Kyadondo while Buwekula replied for Derick Mudali

Jibril Nsimbe scored Ssingo’s goal in the one all draw with Gomba at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Isaac Ogwanga replied for Gomba.

The next round of matches will be played next weekend.