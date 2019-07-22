Any footballer would want to appear on the score sheet especially when their team wins but scoring in the final is perhaps a better feeling.

For Musitafa Kiiza, his solitary strike as KCCA FC edged Azam FC at Stade de Kigali on Sunday to win the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup is an ‘unforgettable moment.’

The lanky left-back scored the all-important goal in the 63rd minute with his low drive finding the back of the net.

Kiiza indicates that he did not see this coming and believes it is a great achievement in his career.

“We are proud as a team for winning the championship. Personally, I’m happy about scoring in the final and it’s an unforgettable moment in my career,” he said.

“For a defender, we rarely get into scoring areas and therefore I didn’t see this coming but when I got the ball, I saw an opportunity and decided to shoot at goal. Thankfully it went in.”

KCCA FC ended a 41-year wait to win their second regional club championship after their first in 1978.

Kizza believes playing as one unit helped them to go all the way and claim the title.

“It was a tough expedition but I must say teamwork and playing as one unit saw us through. We remained focused and every game we played made us better.”

KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi heaped praise on his players indicating they carried belief right from the start of the tournament.

“They (players) came here with the belief that they wanted to win this tournament and indeed they fulfilled their promise. The performance was better in terms of how we are supposed to play, confidence, playing away and how they consumed the pressure from the opposition was outstanding and the bottom line I think they had a good tournament.”

Besides KCCA FC, Police FC and SC Villa are the other Ugandan clubs that have won the CECAFA Kagame Cup.