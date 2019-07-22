Michael Nam Ouma has been axed at Vipers after two hundred three (203) days in charge of the club.

The club announced the development on Monday July 22, 2019 on its official website.

“Vipers Sports Club would like to announce that coach Michael Nam Ouma has left the club…,” read part of the statement.

“The Club has also dissolved the technical department with immediate effect,” added a statement.

“Vipers Sports Club would like to thank Ouma and the technical team for the services rendered to the club and we wish them the best going forward.

The three time league champions have revealed the search for a new coach is on with immediate effect.

“The club has started a process for the recruitment of a new coach and technical staff.

Ouma replaced Mexican Javier Espinoza midway last season and guided the club to second position on the log with 59 points, a whopping seven behind winners KCCA.

Matches in charge

Ouma has been at the helm of the former Ugandan champions for 21 games, winning 9 games, losing 4 and drawn 8.