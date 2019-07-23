Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football became the third Ugandan team to lift the CECAFA Kagame Club’s cup in history.

Following SC Villa’s successes in 1987, 2003 and 2005, Police’s 2006 victory, now KCCA joined the queue.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, the first choice goalkeeper and team captain for KCCA is a delighted party for the work well done.

KCCA KCCA FC first choice goalkeeper and team captain Charles Lukwago

Unquestionably one of the best top performers for the club at this regional championship, Lukwago has since hailed the rest of the players and technical team for the job well done.

IT WAS A MISSION ACCOMPLISHED AND I THANK MY FELLOW PLAYERS, COACHES AND FANS WHO CHEERED US. Charles Lukwago, KCCA Captain and Goalkeeper

KCCA was held to a one all draw by Kenya’s Ports sponsored club, Bandari Football Club before recovering to beat Azam 1-0 (teenager Sadat Anaku was on target).

KCCA FC Media KCCA celebrate their victory

They beat Rayon Sports 2-1 in the quarter final, overcame Zambia’s Green Eagles 4-3 during the goal laden semi-final before triumphing in the final 1-0 over Tanzania’s Azam.

Each member on the triumphant KCCA team was promised $ 1000 by the FUFA President Moses Magogo, after winning the final, a feat they easily achieved – thank to left back Mustapha Kizza’s lone strike in the final.

The KCCA delegation (players, officials and some fans) returned late Monday late.

There is virtually less time to rest as they prepare for the pre-season tournament – Pilsner Super 8 where they play newly promoted Wakiso Giants at the Wakisha Resource Center on Thursday, 1st August 2019.

KCCA will also travel to Namibian champions African Stars between 9th to 11th August 2019 to play in the first leg of the CAF Champions League opening round of the preliminary stage.