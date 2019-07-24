Burkina Faso have gone for a local coach by appointing Kamou Malo to take charge of the national team.

Malo replaces Portuguese Paolo Duarte whose contract will expire at the end of July this year.

The 56-year old was in charge of premier league side USFA who finished third in the previously concluded campaign.

A statement released by the Burkina Faso Federation Association (BFA) said the decision was taken after an executive meeting that agreed to trust a local coach.

“After analysing the situation, the executive committee of the FBF took the decision to trust local coach to lead the national team to the new challenges ahead,” the federation wrote in a statement.

The national football family congratulates, encourages and wishes the new national coach good luck.

Malo’s main task will be to lead the 1998 Afcon hosts to the finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after Duarte failed to qualify them for 2019 in Egypt.

Burkina Faso are in Group B of the qualifiers for 2021 edition along with Uganda, Malawi and the winner between South Sudan and Seychelles.