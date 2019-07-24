2019 London Youth Tournament:

25th – 28th July

London, United Kingdom

Age Categories: U-7, U-9, U-11 & U-15

It is yet another season that Uganda’s Black, Yellow and Red national flag will be flying aloft albeit majestically at the annual London Youth Football Tournament.

Like the case was the previous four years, Uganda will be proudly represented by fast growing Edgars Youth programme.

Youngsters from four different age brackets of U-7, U-9, U-11 and U-15 were officially flagged at the Africa Bible University on Monday, 22nd July 2019.

Edgars Youth Programme Edgars Youth Programme players during the official flag off ceremony to London at the Africa Bible University

These will play in the 5, 7, 8 and 11 aside games as reflected by their respective ages.

The tournament that attracts hundreds of young players aged 7 to 20 years will kick off on 25th July and climax after four days.

Former Uganda Cranes, SC Villa and Police hard working midfielder Dan “Mujanpani” Mubiru, now a vastly experienced coach in handling budding footballers traveled with the Edgars Youth Programme team.

Mubiru has the hope that they will perform well as he apprecitated the parents of the players in a special way;

We have a strong team and we expect to put up a great performance. We are very confident that our youngsters will be achieve success in London. I thank the Parents for the support rendered to these rising stars. Dan Mubiru, coach at Edgars Youth Programme

Edgars Youth Programme Group photo of the traveling Edgars Youth Programme players and come coaches

Edgars Youth Programme Training for young kids at the Edgars Youth Programme

Other countries at the London Youth Cup will come from USA, Canada, Thailand, Germany, Morocco, India, Switzerland, Morocco and the hosts, England.

For starters, Edgars Youth Programme was started by former Uganda Cranes, Nsambya and Sports Club Villa midfield maestro Edgar Watson Suubi Nigel.

Watson is also the current Chief Executive Officer at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) with vast experience at CAF as a member of the Technical Study Group.

At his very own Edgars Youth Programme, Watson maintains a low profile as he is often refereed to as a team leader.

Edgars Youth Programme Traveling Team:

Jahulu Lumala, David Amos Mulwana, Isaiah Ssekamatte, Abubaker Magala, Kilungi Ashaba, Rashid Nsubuga, Joel Blessed Nalwasa, Nahia Nakimuli, Filbert Zziwa, Siraje Sserunjogi, Ryan George Oswala, Lawrence Nambale, Jeremiah Ntambi, Emmanuel Birungi, Calton Lugalambi, Lewis Katusabe