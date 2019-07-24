The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced they will extend financial help to clubs representing the country in the Caf competitions – Champions League and Confederation Cup.

In a circular No. 1092, Fufa confirmed that through an executive meeting, they did approve to help clubs by assuming all travel and allowances expenses for the teams.

“FUFA shall assume the expenses of travel by plane in an economical class of the participating team for a maximum of 25 persons (18 players and 7 officials) from Entebbe to the Airport of the host country within the provisions of relevant competition regulations…,” read part of the circular.

Fufa however asked clubs to provide in writing all those meant to travel at least 14 days before the day of travel and warned that changes arising will not be catered for.

KCCA and Proline will be the pioneer beneficially of the new development as they represent the country in Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.