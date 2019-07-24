Yasin Mugabi will have to wait for a full International Transfer Certificate (ITC) in order to feature for the local based Uganda Cranes and misses the trip to Djibouti.

The Wakiso Giants goalkeeper has been left out of the team that travels to face Somalia in the 2020 Chan qualifiers after a delay to receive the ITC from Zambia.

Mugabi joined the Purple Sharks in January this year but remains ineligible to play for the local based national team until his full ITC is delivered from Zambia where he featured for Lusaka Dynamos.

Wakiso Giants applied for the ITC in January and the club didn’t respond but FIFA rules state that after expiry of 15 days of asking without response, a provisional ITC is given and it’s why he featured for the newly promoted side.

Currently, there is effort by both Fufa and Wakiso to secure the ITC but Mugabi has already been left out with Charles Lukwago and James Alitho most likely to be the goalkeepers to make the Djibouti trip.