Uganda Cranes will kick start the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign away from home.

Match days one and two of the grueling campaign for these qualifiers will see the CECAFA giants travel to Ouagadougou for a date against Burkina Faso in November this very year.

Uganda will then host the Malawi Flames within the same week at the Mandela National Stadium before an eight month break for month day three and four in August and September 2020.

On Match day three, Uganda Cranes shall host the winner between Seychelles and South Sudan in Kampala before subsequently traveling away for the return leg.

Match day five comes between 5th – 13th October 2020 with a home date against West Africans Burkina Faso.

The final match will be played away from home as Uganda travels to Malawi between 9th – 17th November 2020.

Only two countries will qualify from each of the 12 groups.

Uganda is in group B that also has top seeds; Burkina Faso, Malawi and will be joined by the victorious side between islanders Seychelles and South Sudan.

Seychelles play South Sudan in a two legged preliminary qualifier to determine who makes it to the group stages.

The final tournament in 2021 will be hosted by Cameroon.

