Uganda Rugby Cranes return to action on Saturday, July 27 when they play host to Zimbabwe Sables at Legends.

It will be Rugby Cranes’ first match of the three-team Victoria Cup while Zimbabwe will be playing their second having beaten Zambia, 39-10.

Ahead of the game, Rugby Cranes head coach Robert Seguya has named the 23-man squad to feature as his side looks to bounce back from the Elgon Cup defeat to Kenya Simbas.

Several changes have been to the team that played against Kenya. Ivan Kabagambe, Faraj Odugo, Kelvin Balagadde and Eric Mula replacing Saul Kivumbi Joseph Kagimu, Brian Asaba and Ian Munyani.

The last time Zimbabwe visited was during last year’s Gold Cup campaign and they were victorious at Kyadondo to stay in the top tier of African rugby.

However, when they were hosted a year earlier at Legends, the Cranes won 38-12 with Lawrence Sebuliba who may not play the game again the tormentor in chief.

The Squad

Forwards: Santos Ssenteza, Ivan Kabagambe, Asuman Mugerwa, Collin Kimbowa, Ronald Kanyanya, Faraj Odugo, Charles Uhuru, Robert Aziku, Simon Olet, Desire Ayera, Kelvin Balagadde, Eliphaz Emong, Michael Otto

Backs: Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Paul Epilo, Ivan Magomu, Pius Ogena, Eric Mula, Michael Wokorach, Paul Masendi, Daudi Semwami, Adrian Kasito and Philip Wokorach

Uganda’s Victoria Cup Schedule