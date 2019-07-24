Pre – season friendly:

Wednesday, 24th July 2019

Wakiso Giants Vs URA

*At Wakisha Resource play ground (10:30 AM)

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants Football Club is set to continue with their preparations for the new season with a test match against seasoned Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Wednesday morning.

This friendly match will take place on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 at the Wakisha Resource play ground kicking off at 10:30 AM.

The test match will provide the opportunity for Wakiso Giants’ newly signed coach Kefa Kisala to gauge the new players on board as he also ascertains the old guards.

Kisala who replaced Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya has so far brought on board players as Muwadda Mawejje, Simon Namwanja, goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Ivan Ssebuguzi, Duncan Sseninde among others.

Wakiso Giants FC Media Muwadda Mawejje with head coach Kefa Kisala (left) during the player’s unveiling ceremony. He is likely to be fielded

URA FC Ibrahim Juma Dada (left) signs the employment contract at URA. He could as well play for the tax collectors

In the same vein, URA’s Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa will optimally utilize this plat form to assemble a formidable team for the up-coming season.

Some of the URA new players who will be tested include; left winger Brian Majwega, striker Juma Ibrahim Dada, right back Ashraf Mandela, forward Arthur Ssemazi, Samuel Mwaka,midfielders Ivan “Kojja” Ntege, Hassan “Gaata” Kalega, David Bagoole, Ivan Sserubiri and Mikadadi Ssenyonga.

Both Wakiso Giants and URA will play in the 2019 Pilsner Super 8 which kicks off next week.

Therefore, the build up is just a perfect measure for these clubs to weigh their strengths and as well, polish up the weak lines ahead of time.

Super 8 contests:

Wakiso Giants entertain newly crowned CECAFA Kagame Cup Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Wakisha Resource Center, Wakiso on 1st August 2019.

URA on the other hand, will travel away to Mbarara to take on Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium.