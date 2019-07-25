Uganda Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru has called on the team to improve in the final third before they take on Somalia in the preliminary round first leg of the 2020 Chan qualifiers.

The local based side has had two test matches against URA and Proline scoring just one goal against the former although they conceded none.

“We are in very good shape especially the defensive organisation but we need to be effective in the final third to put away the numerous scoring chances we create,” said Mubiru.

“The team is very organised at the back and that explains why we didn’t concede any set piece near our goal area but it’s up front that we seem lacking,” he added.

The @ugandacranes team travelling to Djibouti for the CHAN2020Q against Somalia on Saturday August 27th has checked in at Entebbe Int. Airport pic.twitter.com/KawbNqYYvf — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 24, 2019

“In both test matches, we were not sharp but that’s the area we are trying to work on so that we are firing well by Saturday.

The team left for Djibouti on Thursday morning where Somalia will host the game due to instability in Mogadishu.

The game will be played at the Al Haji Hussein Guled stadium on Saturday at 6pm (EAT)

The Team

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA FC) and Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC).

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujjuzi (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Paul Mbowa Patrick (URA) and Timothy Denis Awany (KCCA)

Midfielders: Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Shafik Kagimu (Vipers), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC) and Allan Okello (KCCA FC).

Forwards: Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC) and Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC)