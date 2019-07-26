Lumala Abdu could be on his way back to Africa with a challenge in the North lurking.

The Kalmar FF winger on loan at Swedish Division II side Syrianska was impressive for Uganda Cranes at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and caught attention of many clubs in Asia, Europe and Africa among others.

But he seems to have chosen an African challenge with his destination most likely to be in the North according to reliable sources close to the player.

“There are many offers on the table but he could chose that African challenge,” a source told Kawowo Sports without mentioning club and country.

However, the source confirmed that the club plays on the continent (Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup) and that the midfielder could be in the mix as soon as August 9 when the continental season gets underway.

Will it be a re-union with Sebastien Desabre at Pyramids FC in Egypt?

As usual, we shall keep you posted but in case it materialises, it will be the first time in a senior career that Lumala will be playing on his mother continent.