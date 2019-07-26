There were no changes as the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Super League board was re-elected for another four year tenure (2019-2020 to 2022-2023).

This happened during the extra ordinary general assembly elections held at Mandela National Stadium on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Arinaitwe “Bishop” Rugyendo bounced back alongside the other four members; Humphrey Mandu Watenga, Ivan Fredrick “Guy” Kawuma, Peter Kibazo Kyasanku and David Sserebe Bunya.

The returning officer on the day Yusuf Awuye conducted the electoral process in a tranquil process also graced by the FUFA CEO Edgar Watson, second Vice President Darius Mugoye, third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi as well as Executive Committee members Hamid Juma and Ronnie Kalema.

Only 13 of the 16 Uganda Premier league clubs graced the poll; with the exception of the three newly promoted clubs Proline, Wakiso Giants and Kyetume who are not yet admitted members as per the FUFA constitution.

During the poll, Mandu tallied 13 votes out of 13, Kibazo got 12 votes, Serebe (11), Rugyendo (11), Kawuma (7), Njuba (6) and Kalinaki scored just four votes.

Another candidate Dr. Azah Taibu from BUL Football Club pulled out of the race at the 11th hour and did not participate in the elections.

In his victory speech, an excited Ruygendo lauded the members for the votes given to him, narrating the gains and he also stated his clear road map towards consolidating the gains earned thus far.

I thank you all for the confidence and trust you have vested in me. To miss two votes is a learning process for me to check myself and see what I have not done well. I thank the Electoral commission for conducting this exercise peacefully. I will continue fronting stabilizing the game, restoration of integrity in the game and seeking for more SPONSORSHIP. The Last four years were about building a credible product. We retained the sponsorship confidence. I congratulate KCCA Football Club. We need genuine engagement. We ought to strengthen the capacity of the secretariat even more. We shall seek for more resources. Lets keep rebuilding the game. We shall also seek a permanent home for the secretariat. I thank my role model, AIGP Asan Kasingye. Arinaitwe Ruygendo, FUFA Super league Board Chairman

The same assembly also voted to retain Rugyendo as the chairman with 11 votes, assisted by Serebe who scored 7 votes.

Proline’s chairman Hussein Kato Kalibala stormed out of the assembly protesting being not notified that he did not have voting rights.

FSLL Board Members (2019-2023):

Chairman: Arinaitwe Rugendo

Vice Chairman: David Sserebe Bunya

Others: Humphrey Mandu Watenga, Fredrick Ivan Kawuma, Peter Kibazo Kyasanku

*The Chairman will appoint the secretary and treasurer

The Assembly Composition:

Ronald Mutebi (Bright Stars),Saleh Salmin (BUL), Diana Nyago (Busoga United), Kiryowa Kiwanuka (Express), Aggrey Ashaba (KCCA), Moses Kakungulu (Maroons), Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City), Pius Bamwange (Onduparaka), AIGP Asan Kasingye (Police), Michael Wandera (Tooro United), William Nkemba (SC Villa), James Kizza (URA), George Mulindwa (Vipers)

Attended But did not Vote: Sula Kamoga (Wakiso Giants)

Attended and stormed out in Protest: Hussein Kato Kalibala (Proline)

Missed the Assembly: Kyetume Football Club