CHAN 2020 Qualifiers – 1st Round, 1st Leg:

Saturday, 27th July 2019

Somalia Vs Uganda

Venue: Al Haji Hussein Guled Stadium (Djibouti), 6PM

The interim Uganda Cranes head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named the team to face Somalia during the opening leg away against Somalia in round one of the qualifiers for CHAN 2020.

There are eight Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) players on the Uganda Cranes’ team.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, roving left full back Kizza Mustafa, center back Timothy Dennis Awany, midfielders Allan Okello, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde and forward Henry Patrick Kaddu are the KCCA players that start the game.

Vipers’ newly signed forward Allan Kayiwa, Paul Willa (right back) and Express’ intelligent center back John Revita completes the team.

Kaddu is expected to line the line in the quest for the much needed goals away from home following scary moments in the build ups held.

The substitutes on this team are; URA’s goalkeeper James Alitho, Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Patrick Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline) and Vipers’ profilic dread-locked center forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma.

The match will take place on Saturday 27th July 2019 at Al Haji Hussein Guled Stadium, 6 PM in Djibouti (because of Somalia’s unavailability due to hostile political climate).

The return leg will take place next weekend at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Somalia:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC)

Subs:

James Alitho (URA FC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)