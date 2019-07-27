Uganda battles Zimbabwe this afternoon at Legends Rugby Club in the Victoria Cup.

Rugby Cranes coach Robert Seguya made changes to the team that played Kenya a couple of weeks ago in the Elgon Cup.

Philip Wokorach who started at the right-wing returns to his natural full-back position, with Adrian Kasito waiting on the bench as Daudi Ssemwami starts at the right-wing.

Paul Epilo starts in the place of Aaron Ofoyrwoth at scrumhalf while Desire Ayera starts on the blindside and Simon Olet on the open side.

The front and second-row are maintained and so is the midfield

Rugby Cranes XV: 1. Santos Senteza 2. Ronald Kanyanya 3. Asuman Mugerwa (C) 4. Charles Uhuru 5. Robert Aziku 6. Desire Ayera 7. Simon Olet 8. Elphaz Emong 9. Paul Epilo 10. Ivan Magomu 11. Paul Masendi 12. Pius Ogena 13. Michael Wokorach 14. Daudi Ssemwami 15. Philip Wokorach

Reserves: 16. Faraji Odugo 17. Collin Kimbowa 18. Ivan Kabagambe 19. Mike Otto 20. Kelvin Balagadde 21. Aaron Ofoyrwoth 22. Adrian Kasito 23. Eric Mula

Zimbabwe Sables XV: 1. Tyran Fagan 2. Matthiew Mandioma 3. David Makanda 4. Jan Ferreira 5. Godfrey Muzanargwo 6. Blithe Mavesere 8. Aiden Burnett 9. Hilton Mudariki (C) 10. Kuziwakwase Kazembe 11. Matthew McNab 12. Chibuwe Ngoni 13. Shane Makombe 14. Takudzwa Kamadiro 15. Martin Mangongo

Reserves: 16. Keith Murray 17. Tatenda Rwenyu 18. Royal Mwale 19. Biselele Tshamala 20. Njabulo Ndlovu 21. Dudlee White-Sharpley 22. Takudzwa Chieza 23. Rufaro Chikwaira