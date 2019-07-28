FC Edmonton, a Canadian professional soccer club based in Edmonton, Alberta is interested in signing Ugandan center forward Benson Rahim Ociti.

Ociti is currently featuring at Rwanda Premier League outfit, Sports Club Kiyovu and his current employment contract is due to expire at the end of the year.

The development arrives at a time when Ociti was set for trials at newly promoted Egypt Second division club, Ceramica Cleopatra Football Club.

At the moment, ociti has got several offers including one at fc edmonton and one in egypt. let us see how everything goes. Player agent

Before departing for greener pastures outside his mother country, Uganda, Ociti played at three clubs and these are URA, Police and lately Soana (now Tooro United) football clubs.

He had also previously played at Kenyan side Chemelil Sugar Football Club.

Christened as the “Eddies”, Edmonton competed in the Canadian Premier League since the league’s inaugural season in 2019, finishing third under head coach Jeff Paulus.

This club is owned by Fath Group with Tom Fath as the club president.

