When you talk of football partnerships and combinations, one’s mind rushes to the famous formations as the traditional 4-4-2, 3-5-2, 4-4-2, 4-5-1, 3-5-1-1, 3-5-2, 3-6-1 and the mean 5-3-2, among others.

At Kitende based Vipers Sports, there is a common combo 1-1; loosely translated to mean Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa.

The duo have diligently served the beautiful game and deserve all the applauds especially when it comes to talent scouting and grooming.

Golola and Wasswa have returned at the three time Uganda Premier League winners as head coach and assistant coach respectively.

This is now Golola’s third stint at Vipers in the capacity of head coach having previously served during the 2009-2011 and 2014-2015 seasons.

During this period, Golola guided the Venoms to two league title twice in 2010 and 2015.

The official club website broke the news and quoted an excited Golola who was assistant coach to Kenyan, Michael Nam Ouma last season.

I am immensely proud to be returning as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead Edward Golola, Vipers Sports Club Head Coach

Vipers Media Richard Wasswa (holding the microphone) speaking at a party organised by Vipers after winning the 2014-15 league title

Key attributes about the pairing of Golola and Wasswa is the overwhelming ability to ably man the dressing room.

Add to the unquestionable passion to serve the club that they regard as home, the two are always available to fix the mess every time it has necessitated their efforts.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Edward Golola

Other Technical members:

Tried and tested Richard Wasswa returns as assistant, albeit for a third time.

Former Uganda Cranes defender and Vipers Sports Club legend, Edward “Baino” Golola is second assistant coach.

Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya is goalkeeping coach and Ram Nyakana Mpuga soliders on as fitness coach.

Mathius Kassagga is the team physiotherapist. The affirmed technical team commences work with immediate effect.

Vipers will play in the second edition of the Pilsner Super Cup Tourney.

The Venoms take on the reigning Uganda Cup winners Proline on 31st July 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.