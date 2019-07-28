Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Kyetume Football Club remains engaged in the primary transfer window.

Now managed by George “Best” Nsiimbe, who took over from Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja, the Mukono based club looks set to assemble a formidable side.

Left back Yayo Lutimba, formerly at Vipers Sports Club is among the latest players to agree personal terms with the club christened as the “Slaughters”.

Lutimba who had previously featured at URA, Coastal Union and lately Express before crossing to Vipers agreed a one year deal.

File Photo Yayo Lutimba won the league with Express FC in 2011/12

He joins experienced faces as Sam Ssenkomi, Julius Ntambi, Shafik “Nana” Kakeeto, Dickens Okwir, Mata Kagimu, Isaac Kirabira, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Baker Buyala, Musa Ssali and pacy winger Siraje Turyamureemba.

Perhaps, there are reports that Okwir might have reversed his mind to drop the loan agreement at Kyetume.

Okwir’s parent club is Vipers SC, but, last season he played on loan at relegated Paidha Black Angels Football Club.

Kyetume was promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the 2018 -2019 season alongside Wakiso Giants and Proline.

Wakiso Giants and Proline were the two directly promoted clubs from the Elgon and Rwenzori groups respectively.

Kyetume gained their slot via a promotional play off, humbling Kansai Plascon 4-1 at the Star Time Stadium, Lugogo.