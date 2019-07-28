Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru and his captain Timothy Awany were delighted with a 3-1 away to Somalia in the preliminary round of the first leg of the 2020 Chan qualifier.

The duo are however focused on finishing the job in the return leg where even a defeat of less than two goals will see them progress to the next round where South Sudan or Burundi is waiting.

“It wasn’t an easy encounter because the opponents lined up in a manner hard to break but I thank my boys for the positive response,” said Mubiru.

“The win gives us an upper hand ahead of the second leg game, we are not under pressure but it’s not yet done,” he added.

Awany believes the result which saw goals from Patrick Kaddu, Mustafa Kizza and Taddeo Lwanga give them edge is a big step in getting to the next round.

“Today’s result has given us big step ahead because we won the game with a big margin although we have conceded once but our target was to kill the game in the first leg.”

“I think in the second round there won’t be too much pressure, at least we are a little bit comfortable with the aggregate we are having, we are just going to kill off the game though we shall handle it seriously.

Uganda Cranes will host the return leg at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Saturday August 3.