Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club is arguably the busiest party in this primary transfer window.

With close to 11 new players joining the tax collectors, they have in the same vein released 12 players.

Contracts not renewed:

Two players Vitalis Tabu and Siraje Ssentamu had their employment contracts expired and transferred to greener pastures.

Ssentamu has crossed to his former club Vipers SC, along Entebbe road.

Tabu is finalizing a move to Arua based Onduparaka Football Club, where he had also played in the yester-seasons.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Vitalis Tabu’s contract was not renewed at URA FC and he is destined to re-join Onduparaka FC

Contracts terminated:

Nine of the players had their employment contracts terminated with immediate effect and rewarded with one month salary as compensation.

These nine players which contracts terminated include goalkeeper Salim Wekiya Munaku, forwards Matthew Tayo Odongo and Peter Lwasa, right winger Ronald Musana as well as midfielders Charles Sempa, Abdallah Nyanzi, Derrick Ochen, Allan Mugalu and Robert Omunuk had their contracts terminated.

Released unconditionally:

Former Bright Stars forward Joshua Kawadwa who did not play a single game was also let go after sitting out the entire season because of injury and undisclosed sickness that kept him out of serious business for the entire season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Joshua Kawaddwa (left) shoots during his tenure at Bright Stars. He did not play a single match at URA because of injury and sickness

New signings:

As perfect replacements, Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa’s managed side has so far brought on board a couple of players.

They include; left winger Brian Majwega, striker Juma Ibrahim Dada, right back Ashraf Mandela, forwards Arthur Ssemazi and Samuel Mwaka.

There are also a number of midfielders as Ivan “Kojja” Ntege, Hassan “Gaata” Kalega, David Bagoole, Ivan Sserubiri and Mikadadi Ssenyonga.

URA FC Media Anwar Ntege smiles as he signed the employment contract at URA FC. He joined from Ndejje University

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ivan Ntege (left) joins URA FC as a free agent after service at Township Rollers

Next week, URA will play Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara during a Pilsner Super 8 fixture on Friday, 2nd July 2019.

The revenue collectors finished third last season with 51 points and will be looking to compete for their fifth league title.