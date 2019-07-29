East African rivalry between Burundi and Tanzania will be the highlight of the FIFA 2022 World Cup CAF preliminary round after the draw that has been held in Egypt.

The draw for the continent’s 24 lowest ranked sides as per July’s FIFA rankings was held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Monday.

Burundi and Tanzania join four other nations from the Africa Cup of Nations in the preliminary round.

Others are Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia and Guinea Bissau will face Somalia, Eritrea, The Gambia and Sao Tome e Principe respectively.

The winners over two legs will join the 26 countries into 10 groups of four for a fresh draw with the first matches next March.

Group winners then go into five two-leg playoffs with the winners qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2022 World Cup preliminary round draw for Africa: