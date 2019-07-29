Croatia Premier League:

HNK Gorica 3-1 NK Osijek

Uganda Cranes international Farouk Miya scored during HNK Gorica’s 3-1 home win against NK Osijek at the Gradski stadion Velika Gorica on Sunday.

Senegalese Cherif Ndiaye struck the other two goals for the victorious side in their first triumph of the virgin season in Croatia.

Ndiaye opened the scoring after 35 minutes to take a half time lead.

Miya was on target eight minutes into the second stanza.

HNK Gorica Miya joined by teammates to celebrate one of their three goals

Ndiaye made it three with a quarter an hour of action left on the clock, virtually putting the game to bed.

Mirko Maric pulled a goal back for NK Osijek right at the death of the game.

This was HNK Gorica’s first victory of the season in two matches which pushes them to four points, fourth on the 10 team log.

Consequently, Osijek suffered their first loss of the campaign as they remain on three points in fifth position.

Next Fixtures:

HNK Gorica will visit leaders Dinamo Zagreb this Friday, 2nd August 2019 before a home duel a week later against Rijeka on Saturday, 10th August.

Osijek will be hosting a return leg of the Europa league qualifying round at home against CSKA Sofia on 1st August 2019.

In the Croatian league, they will play host to Inter Zapresic on Sunday, 4th August 2019.