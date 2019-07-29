Sports Club Villa has agreed on terms with hard-working center forward Faisal Muwawu.

The orthodox striker signed a two-year deal with the Jogoos as a free agent from Busoga United Football Club (formerly Kirinya-Jinja SS).

Muwawu had spent two seasons at Busoga United since moving from Nyamityobora (then in the FUFA Big league).

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Muwawu3.jpg
Hardworking center forward Faisal Muwawu

Muwawu first played the FUFA Big League with Nkumba University Football Club in the 2012-13 season before the team was disposed off to the now-defunct The Saints F.C.

His unquestionable work ethic and teamwork have won him more neutral admirers that previously questioned his ability as a contemporary center forward.

At Nkumba University, he was an idol having topped the all-time University Football League scoring charts with a massive 25 goals over 2 seasons.

He also plays Beach Soccer with 2015-16 national champions Isabet.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Faizal Muwawu

