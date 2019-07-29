Sports Club Villa has agreed on terms with hard-working center forward Faisal Muwawu.

The orthodox striker signed a two-year deal with the Jogoos as a free agent from Busoga United Football Club (formerly Kirinya-Jinja SS).

Muwawu had spent two seasons at Busoga United since moving from Nyamityobora (then in the FUFA Big league).

Hardworking center forward Faisal Muwawu

Muwawu first played the FUFA Big League with Nkumba University Football Club in the 2012-13 season before the team was disposed off to the now-defunct The Saints F.C.

His unquestionable work ethic and teamwork have won him more neutral admirers that previously questioned his ability as a contemporary center forward.

At Nkumba University, he was an idol having topped the all-time University Football League scoring charts with a massive 25 goals over 2 seasons.

He also plays Beach Soccer with 2015-16 national champions Isabet.