Dark in the Entebbe skylines landed the Ethiopian Airlines vessel on flight ET 338 upon which the delegation of Uganda Cranes players and officials traveled from a CHAN 2020 qualifier against Somalia in Djibouti.

The team returned home successfully minutes after 1 AM in the wee-hours of early Monday morning, an hour delay off the expected time of arrival.

All the members who had traveled returned with the rest of the contingent.

“We thank God for traveling well. We are now set for the return leg” experienced center forward Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma noted.

Uganda Cranes easily overcame Somalia 3-1 during the first leg played on a neutral venue at the Al Haji Hassan Guled Stadium in Djibouti on Saturday.

Patrick Henry Kaddu, Mustafa Kizza and Tadeo Lwanga were on target for Uganda.

Farhan Mohamed Ahmed pulled a goal back for Somalia towards the climax of the match played under soaring hot temperatures.

The team takes a day off on Monday before re-grouping for the Tuesday session at Lugogo in preparation for Saturday’s return leg.

The winner on aggregate will qualify to the final stage of the qualifiers and will face the winner between Burundi and South Sudan.

Burundi beat South Sudan 2-0 in Bujumbura over the weekend.

The return leg will take place in Uganda (at Lugogo stadium) on Sunday, 4th July 2019.

CHAN 2020 championship will be hosted by Cameroon.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Somalia: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Denis Timothy Awany (KCCA FC), Lwanga Tadeo (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC)

Changes:

Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma ON, Patrick Henry Kaddu OFF

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu ON, Muzamiru Mutyaba OFF

Tom Masiko ON, Tadeo Lwanga OFF

Subs Not Used: James Alitho (URA FC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline)