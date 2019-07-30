The upcoming weekend will be a busy one for 12 Ugandan FIFA Referees with different assignments to accomplish on the continent during the CAF Champions League.

Ali Sabila Chelanget will handle Zanzibar’s KMKM at home against Club Desportivo 1 De Agosto from Angola.

Sabila will be assisted by Mark Ssonko (first assistant) and Isa Masembe as the second assistant with Ssali Mashood the fourth official.

Another set of Uganda’s referees will be on duty in Comoros when Fomboni Football Club de Moheli entertains Seychelles’ Cote D’Or at the Stade de Moroni in Moroni city.

William Oloya is the center referee. The first assistant referee will be Ronald Katenya

and Dick Okello as the second assistant.

Mashood Ssali will be the fourth official.

Madagascar’s Raoul Romain Arizaka Rabekoto will be the match commissioner.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga



Brian Miiro Nsubuga will handle Atlabara FC (South Sudan) against Al Ahly Sporting Club (Egypt) as the center referee.

Lee Okello will be the first assistant referee as Musa Balikoowa Ngobi will take on the second assistant referee role.

The fourth official for the game will be Alex Muhabi.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Alex Muhabi

KMKM SC (Zanzibar) Vs Club Desportivo 1 de Agosto (Angola)

Tournament: CAF Champions League 2019/20

Venue: Zanzibar City- Amaan Stadium – (Zanzibar)

Date: 10th, August 2019

Center Referee: Ali Sabila Chelanget (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Mark Ssonko (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Isa Masembe (Uganda)

Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali (Uganda)

Fomboni Football Club de Moheli (Comoros) Vs Cote D’ Or FC (Seychelles)

Tournament: CAF Champions League 2019/20

Venue: Moroni – Stade de Moroni (Comoros)

Date: 11th, August 2019

Center Referee: William Oloya (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Dick Okello (Uganda)

Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali (Uganda)

Commissioner: Raoul Romain Arizaka Rabekoto (Madagascar)

Atlabara FC (South Sudan) Vs Al Ahly Sporting Club (Egypt)

Tournament: CAF Champions League 2019/20

Venue: Juba – Juba Stadium (South Sudan)

Date: 11th, August 2019

Center Referee: Brian Nsubuga Miiro (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Lee Okello (Uganda)

Assistant Referee: Musa Balikoowa Ngobi (Uganda)

Fourth Official: Alex Muhabi (Uganda)