Vipers Sports Club president Lawrence Mulindwa acknowledges the bold fact that they are now reaping the fruits from the solid youth foundation laid with the St Mary’s SS and Vipers Juniors teams in the yester-years.

Addressing journalists at St Mary’s Kitende on Tuesday during the official ceremony to unveil new players for the 2019 – 2020 season, Mulindwa saluted the youth coaches that did a commendable job to groom and prepare the young players.

With a smile flashing across his face, the Honorary FUFA President asserted that the future of Vipers lies with their junior teams (Vipers Junior team and the St Mary’s SS team).

“The future of Vipers Sports Club entirely depends on the junior team. We started it years ago and it is handsomely paying off” Mulindwa, a former FUFA President reminisced.

Mulindwa’s statement comes at a time the club promoted six players from the St Mary’s SS team.

Goalkeeper Dennis Kiggundu, Jacob Okao, Ahmed Amayo, Abdul Karim Watambala, Richard Basangwa and Najib Iga were all promoted to the senior team after they master minded St Mary’s SS to the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championship.

Of course, a couple of young players have over the years graduated from the school team to the Vipers main stream team.

The success script spells in bold right from the epoch of Faruku Miya, Erisa Ssekisambu, Halid Lwaliwa, the goalkeeping duo of Isma Watenga and James Alitho to the current crop that has Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye, Bobosi Byaruhanga and left back Azizi Kayondo.

Mulindwa sings special praise of Vipers current technical team that has Edward Golola as head coach and assisted by Richard Wasswa, of course headed by the technical development manager, Eddie Butindo.

“Thank the technical development manager Eddie Butindo who has seen a number of young talented players elevated. Also, Golola (Edward) and Wasswa (Richard) take the praise because they have been with these players over time” Mulindwa added.

I am happy that there are a number of promoted players from the junior teams. The future of Vipers SC entirely depends on the junior team. Coming from the youth set up to the senior gives me the hope that the future of Vipers. The school environment, good accommodation and the right coaches that these players have have helped them develop. We also have a number of playing fields.We want to help these players become fully professional players. We need to nurture them. It will be a matter of players on the national team and others clubs because we have the potentiality to export players to the other clubs. As management, we shall continue supporting these players. Lawrence Mulindwa, Vipers Sports Club President

Besides the graduates, Vipers’ other new players on board include defenders Rashid Toha, Paul Willa, returning midfielders Siraje Sentamu and Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye and Allan Kayiwa as well as two forwards Henry Kitegenyi and Denis Mwemezi.

The club also officially unveiled its state of art bus before the media.

This scania made bus seats only 47 passengers.