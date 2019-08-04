Uganda Cranes will play Burundi at the second and final round of the CHAN 2020 qualifiers.

This was confirmed on Sunday, 4th August 2019 following the completion of the South Sudan and Burundi return leg contest that took place at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Burundi rallied from a goal down to win the match 2-1 and book a berth in the next round where they will face Uganda Cranes in a two legged duel.

The winner on aggregate over the two legs will qualify for the final tournament in 2020 that will be staged in Cameroon.

For starters, Uganda Cranes eliminated Somalia 7-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 win away in Djibouti and a 4-1 victory at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

The away game which was hosted in Djibouti because Mogadishu was deemed not safe to host an international matches because of the prevailing unstable political climate witnessed Patrick Henry Kaddu (penalty) and Tadeo Lwanga on target.

The return leg in Kampala was galvanized by Kaddu’s hat-trick and Allan Kyambadde’s solo effort.

Abdallah Mubiru is interim head coach for the Uganda Cranes, deputized by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Sadiq Wassa is goalkeeping coach.