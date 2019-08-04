Patrick Kaddu scored a hat trick while Allan Kyambadde added the other goal as Cranes outsmarted Somalia at Lugogo to advance to the next stage of the Chan 2020 qualifiers.

Here is how Abdallah Mubiru’s troops rated on the afternoon.

Charles Lukwago 6.5: Rarely tested but had more touches on the ball than most on field opponents players as he was involved in most build ups. He made a very save in the first half but could have done better with a goal he conceded.

Paul Willa 7.0: Very solid at the back and did well going forward as well although he rarely crossed into the area when presented with opportunities.

Mustafa Kizza 7.5: Cranes most creative outlet down the left as he freely took control of the left flank from the defensive to offensive areas. Whipped in a few crosses and bagged the assist for Kaddu’s third goal.

John Revita 7.0: Not the game to test his abilities but was a joy to watch when on the ball and played well from the back.

Mustafa Mujjuzi 6.5: The team captain was solid all through and thwarted all aerial and ground threats on rare occasions Somalia threatened.

Sadam Juma 6.0: Good positional sense and had decent touches on the ball although he had a couple of lapses which better opponents could have utilise to punish the team.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 7.0: Always available to receive the ball passed with ease and helped the team hold on to the ball. Nevertheless, he was too deep and rarely threatened going forward.

Allan Okello 7.0: His defence splitting pass for Allan Kyambadde goal was the epitome of his decent performance. He combined well with Kayiwa and Willa down the right.

Allan Kyambadde 7.5: Uganda’s liveliest player in the middle and capped the performance with fine run and goal.

Allan Kayiwa 6.5: Won a penalty with a nice turn in the area but his performance wasn’t as telling and was withdrawn for Bright Anukani after the break.

Patrick Kaddu 8.0: Not the typical Kaddu performance but what else do you demand from a hat trick scorer. Fouled for the first penalty and headed home the fourth in a typical Kaddu style.

Substitutes

Bright Anukani 7.0: He was denied by the Somalia goalie a few moments after coming on. Often opened up the defence with his quick passing.

Daniel Sserunkuma 5.0: Replaced Kaddu midway the second half at a time when game was already won and didn’t get opportunities to showcase his goal grabbing instinct.

Shafik Kagimu Kuchi: 5.0: Came on for Okello later at a time when Cranes preferred to play it safe through possession football and rarely threatened in attack.