League champions KCCA are in advanced talks with John Revita and Henry Katongole as they seek to replace defender Timothy Awany who left the club.

Last week, Awany completed a move to Israel top division side Ashdod and that explains why he missed the Uganda Cranes game against Somalia at Lugogo.

His departure in addition to sending Bernard Muwanga on loan to Proline means KCCA are short of their two most experienced defenders from last season.

Revita is reportedly a free agent after expiration of his Express FC contract and the Red Eagles seem to have given up on the defender’s demands giving him an opportunity to join a club of his choice.

In a tweet before Uganda took on Somalia, Express FC didn’t mention Revita as their player when they wished only Disan Galiwango and the Cranes success on the day.

The Cranes are in action today against Somalia in the #CHAN2020Q second leg at Lugogo.



Express FC didnt mention John Revita in their tweet ahead of Cranes -Somalia game

For Katongole, his contract at Kitende based Vipers could be on but he is seen as surplus to requirements for Edward Golola and company and can easily be let go.

The highly rated former Express and SC Villa defender made a few appearances for the club last season and also missed the 1-0 Fufa Super Eight game against Proline last week.