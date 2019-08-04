Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru was pleased with a job well done after his side won 4-1 against Somalia to advance to the next stage in the Chan 2020 qualifiers.

The team won 7-2 on aggregate and will face the winner between South Sudan and Burundi who face off on Sunday at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

“I am delighted with the both the performance and result,” said Mubiru. “We were in control throughout and though we could have scored more, the most important thing was that we comfortably won,” he added.

Over two legs, Cranes scored five goals from set pieces; three penalties, a free kick and when asked whether it bothers him that the team didn’t score as many from open play, Mubiru said; “A goal is a goal and that’s what matters whether from open play or dead ball situation.

“And you only get chances from dead ball situations because you force opponents into giving them away.

Mubiru who is likely to be charge for the next round says focus now turns to next opponent.